From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres that were allegedly engaged in illicit registration of candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The information which was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released, yesterday, indicated that sting operations were conducted across four states – Kwara, Kogi, Katsina and Enugu – by JAMB officials.

JAMB said the arrested operators had compromised the registration process for some unethical financial benefits through the deployment of unauthorised satellite registration points.

It confirmed that some staff of three of the four centres, who were apprehended while perpetrating the illegal act, had been handed over to security agents for prosecution while accreditation of the centres had been suspended.

JAMB had stated, on several occasions, that it would not condone any infringement of its registration flow by technical officials of any of its accredited centres.

Its Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, while monitoring the ongoing registration exercise recently at the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre, reminded CBT centre administrators of the need to play according to the rules so as not to jeopardise the opportunities and future of candidates.

Oloyede, who also visited other CBT centres in the metropolis alongside some members of the media, took time out to interact with some of the candidates on their experiences in the course of registering for the examination.

With 13 days to the end of registration window, JAMB said 1,121,123, have successfully registered for the UTME and Direct Entry (DE) as at March 12.

It said more than N600 million cumulative amount derived from the regulated N700 service charges of the exercise, had so far been remitted to the accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres.

“JAMB had so far remitted over N600 million service charges to respective centres, in line with the cashless policy of the board, which represents the total number of candidates, multiplied by N700. This payments, however, excludes JAMB-owned CBT centres.

It, however, ruled out possible extension of registration window explaining that the time scheduled for the registration exercise (February 19 to March 26) is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise.

Meanwhile, JAMB has warned school proprietors against bulk registration of candidates even as it accused schools of collecting exorbitant amounts of money for candidates’ registration for the UTME, urging to desist from such act to avoid unnecessary sanctions from JAMB.