From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, said no fewer than 30 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres experienced technical or related issues during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It said as a result, about 18,000 candidates could not participate in the 2021 UTME due to the technical issues in the CBT centres and several other issues bordering on clash of timetable with other examination bodies.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, said mop-up examination has been arranged for the affected candidates in some selected locations across the nation on Friday, August 6, 2021.

He said affected candidates have been notified about the new examination date through the platform of text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles.

He said no candidate whose result has been duly released will be rescheduled for another examination, contrary to the sponsored fake news being circulated on the social and few mischievous conventional media.

Benjamin said the rescheduled candidates are those who could not be initially scheduled for examination due to inability to timely procure and supply their mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) or profile codes until after the close of the registration exercise and, therefore, had to purchase bank drafts as against the usual vending of PINs, after the scheduled period for the examination and were later registered.

