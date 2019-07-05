The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)has, again, apprehended a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Cletus Kokowa, for upgrading his score from 162 to 206 with the help of a fraudster.

Kokowa is the second candidate apprehended for the same offence, by the JAMB board, after Adah Eche.

He confessed before JAMB management, yesterday, and revealed how he was asked to pay N10,000 for the upgrade.

Thereafter, the board told newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, that the candidate, with Registration Number 95329290ED, from Bayelsa State, contacted the syndicate through a Whatsapp group, few weeks ago where they told him that they could help boost his score from 162.

The board also explained that his contacts later sent a fake result screenshot to Kokowa, where he saw that his score had changed to 206. When the result, however, remained unchanged on the JAMB site, Kokowa’s father, Garen Kokowa, wrote a letter of complaint to the board asking for rectification of his son’s scores.

In the letter of complaint addressed to the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, the suspect’s father said: “Your inability for swift response to address the issue has led to my son’s forfeiture of his Nigerian Defence Academy admission opportunity. However, I crave for your indulgence to quickly rectify the result, in (the) affirmative, to enable him have a good stand for his second choice of institution.”

Thereafter, the board invited Kokowa to show his result. At that point, he confessed, yesterday,to have employed a syndicate. His uncle, an army officer, who declined to give his name, accompanied Kokowa to the JAMB headquarters.

He was handed over to the NSCDC officers but, before then, Kokowa told newsmen: “Those guys sent a mail to me that they could help me to upgrade my score.

“I, then, sent them my registration number and e-mail. When the results were out and I checked, they showed me 206. Then, one of them called me asking me to pay them the money. I later went to check and I found 162. I was confused. I had heard that upgrading scores was an offence but I didn’t really believe it. I did not tell my daddy and my uncle about the syndicate.”