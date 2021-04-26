From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the rescheduling of its mock examination hitherto scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, April 30.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, explained that the mock examination will hold on Thursday, May 20.

JAMB introduced mock examination some years ago as an opportunity for candidates to get use to the Computer Based Test preparatory to the UTME examination.

Benjamin said the change of date was due to ongoing adjustments in the board’s operational processes, stressing it would not affect other schedules, including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for June 5 and 19.

He urged candidates who have registered and chosen to sit for the mock and other critical stakeholders to note the change of date and ensure they do not miss the opportunity.