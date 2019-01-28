From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has suspended the University of Benin’s information communication technology (ICT) Computer Based Test (CBT) centre and several others found to have breached the code governing the 2019 registration exercise.

JAMB’s board said it took the decision after its monitoring team, in the course of its duty, discovered that the suspended CBT centres deliberately or otherwise violated already established rules and regulations guiding the 2019 exercise.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, that the suspended CBT centres were charging higher than the stipulated figure directed by the Federal Government, which they all agreed to abide by.

He said the board was disappointed with the act of the CBT centre operators and chose to suspend them from the 2019 exercise; to serve as deterrent to others who might be nursing such ideas.

He added that the board is also monitoring closely the activities of about 10 centres in Lagos and Plateau states; whose activities were being questioned.

“In addition to that, JAMB management would meet as soon as possible to take appropriate action on the suspended centres. It will also take measures to strengthen its monitoring system to ensure Nigerians are not misled by unpatriotic operators,” he said.

Benjamin reminded all CBT centre operators that JAMB’s monitoring teams and other officials are strategically positioned across Nigeria, and whoever is caught in irregularities would be severely punished.

He pleaded with all centre operators and selling outlets to adhere to the federal government’s price of e-pins, cost of registration and not to sell any of the documents meant to be issued to candidates free.

“As a regulator, we will continue to protect the candidates to ensure they are not misled, cheated or frustrated in their quest to acquire tertiary education,” he promised.

Prior to the commencement of sale of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application forms, JAMB convened a meeting of all CBT operators in Lagos. Guidelines were extensively deliberated on and laid out for all to adhere to strictly.

It reminded them of the directive of the federal government for the 2019 e-pins to be sold at N3,500, excluding the cost of the reading text, to ensure absolute compliance.

They resolved that the cost of registration should not exceed N700 and candidates should be guided properly on the processes and offer free assistance when and where the need arises.