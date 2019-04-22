The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it would reach out to candidates through their telephones as as soon as all the results of the 2019 UTME were ratified.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said candidates should not be carried away by rumours and misleading information in the social media.

The 2019 UTME was conducted nationwide, from Thursday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 18.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for the examination.

“The board wants to distance itself from such rumours about releasing the results of candidates of the just concluded UTME and steps to check these results as being speculated.

“Candidates should disregard this information as it is not true. It is not emanating from the board.

“No results have been released yet. Yes, the results are all ready, but, we are yet to release them because they are still being ratified.

“The board is carrying out all the checks and balances regarding these results by way of viewing the CCTV camera, as well as attend to all findings brought before it while the examination lasted.

“The release of the result would be publicised as soon as we are through with all the board has set out to achieve. We will let the public know

“Candidates should not bother themselves going to any cyber cafe to check any result. Our result check has been standardised. We will forward the results to the respective telephone numbers of those candidates who are deserving of it,” Benjamin said.

He also added that the board is intensifying efforts to ensure that results of deserving candidates were released by next week.

Benjamin further explained that it was not also true that the board is deducting some marks from candidates with proven cases of examination malpractice.

He said once the board establishes evidence of any form of examination malpractice, it would cancel, outrightly, the result of such candidate rather than deduct marks.

“Such affected candidates are rescheduled immediately for the examination, in another centre, as was the case in some centres in Abia,” he said and added that the board made several arrests of people caught trying to undermine the integrity of the examination and process, while it lasted, just like it shut down centres that fell short of standard.