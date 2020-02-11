The Kwara Government has presented a cheque of N5 million to All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSs) for the purchase of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms for 1,000 indigent students.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatimah Ahmed, stated this while presenting the cheque to ANCOPSS President, Toyin Abdullahi in Ilorin on Tuesday.

She directed ANCOPSS’ executives to ensure that the forms were distributed across all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

In his response, Abdullahi commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his achievements in the education sector within one year of his administration.

He noted that the gesture would go a long way in encouraging youths to develop more interest in education.

Abdullahi, however, reassured the state government of the association’s support in its bid to take education sector to a higher level.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation was witnessed by the permanent secretary and principal officers of the ministry as well as ANCOPSS executives. (NAN)