By Gabriel Dike

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has given reasons the 2021 mock results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is still pending.

Oloyede confirmed that the board ought to have released the UTME mock results on Friday, June 7th but for analysis being carried to ascertain pattern of scores in some subjects.

JAMB on Thursday, June 3rd conducted the 2021 UTME mock in 802 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide and 160,617 candidates participated.

The mock which is optional examination was introduced by the Prof. Oloyede-led management team in 2017 as a trial run for the UTME.

Prof. Oloyede told Daily Sun in Lagos that he did not approve the release of the UTME mock examination because staff are still analysing the results based on candidates performance in specific subjects.

Said he: ”We use the UTME mock results to do analysis on what kind of results to expect from the candidates in the different subjects. Some candidates sent me text that some questions didn’t have answers.”

He revealed that the use of National Identification Number (NIN) has led to the reduction of double registration and other illegal malpractices.

The mock is to allow the candidates to experience the CBT environment as well as enable the Board to test its systems and processes.

Through the test run, the board ascertain the true state of facilities in each of the centres to be used for the UTME. At the end of the test run, those centres found to be deficient are delisted while those with little and understandable hitches are made to remedy their inadequacies ahead of the main examination.

Oloyede explained that this year’s exercise proved to be a huge success and is a poignant indicator of the board’s readiness for the main UTME which will start on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

The board advised parents and candidates to note that the score from the mock examination would not be added to that of the UTME as the mock exam was aimed at exposing the candidates to the UTME testing mode.