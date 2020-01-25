The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has pledged collaboration with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to facilitate successful conduct of the March 2020 UTME examination.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr David Bille, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the JAMB State Coordinator, Mr Cyril Mozie, in Awka on Friday.

Bille said that the Corps would support the campaign against examination malpractice, encourage students to focus on their studies to promote quality education and provide security during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He reiterated the Corps commitment to support the Board, noting that personnel of the Corps were trained on how to discharge their duties during examinations.

“The Corps will provide adequate security to the candidates, critical national assets and infrastructure to be used for the examination.

“We will ensure that law and order is maintain during the pre-examination and post examination exercise, no impostor would be tolerated,” he said.

Also speaking, Mozie, commended the Corps over its support to the Board and urged it to sustain the tempo.

He further called on the Corps to support the Board, to check malpractice and promote transparency in the conduct of examination in the country. (NAN)