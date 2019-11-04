Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has effected minor changes in its registration portal to allow only registered candidates access to make any change on their information in JAMB database.

The Board said the change was necessitated by the increased cases of conflict on authorisation of changes on candidate’s data which most often, is between the candidates, their parent or guardian. In addition to that, JAMB said fraudsters have taken advantage of naivety of some candidates to collect their vital access code to effect unauthorised changes on their profile.

JAMB Director, Test Administration, Yusuf Lawal, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said management of JAMB has resolved that henceforth, no third party will be allowed to transact any business on candidates’ profile.