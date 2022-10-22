The Leader of the NCFront and Convener of the Big Tent coalition of Political Parties, Social Movements and Civil Society organizations, Professor Pat Utomi has celebrated the Nigerian youth on the anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings which was marked without blood-shed. He said that was evidence that the angst against poor governance pushing Nigeria towards a failed state was being channeled into electoral energy for voting out those who have diminished Nigeria but remain desperate to hold unto public office for the purpose of state capture.

At a meeting with Coalition members in Port Harcourt he said it was heartwarming that the youth held peaceful EndSARS anniversary rally despite the show of force by the Police around the Lekki Toll Plaza which is at variance with the democratic ethos of freedom of speech and expression.

Professor Utomi noted the extent of “satisfaction and relief for many that 20th October was remembered and it didn’t become violent. However, the consciousness of the Nigerian youth against the old political order is bearing political fruit with the Obi-Datti Campaign surge, which is essentially an organic movement from the youth of Nigeria and many older people fed up with the failure of traditional political parties, to elevate living conditions in Nigeria and allow social harmony between the people of Nigeria.”

He asserted that finding a democratic expression of this anger in the Labour Party campaign will be salutary victory for the people of Nigeria. According to him, “we must therefore begin to celebrate our young people by giving them a strong voice and ensure that democratic dividends come out of this Campaign in which the youth bear great fruit.”

Utomi also visited Doctors Save A Life Foundation in Port Harcourt, and endorsed their 2023 goal of increasing Life Expectancy in Nigeria to 70 years. He praised the Foundation’s state of the art facility as he was taken round by the Chief Medical Director, Dr Okoye.

Speaking to Doctors, Nurses and Administrators of the Hospital in Port Harcourt, Utomi said leadership is key to health care offering.

Utomi called on Nigerians to recognize that the time for standing by the side and watching has passed, saying the citizenship imperative of today requires becoming involved.