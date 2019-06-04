Sunday Ani

Director of Lagos Business School, Prof. Pat Utomi, Managing Director, Starteam, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Chairman/Managing Director, EHI Consulting Limited Oil and Gas Insurance, Mr. Tom Ogboi and others, will be speaking at the Annual Business Seminar of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International, South West District 3, Lagos.

The programme, which comes in two diets and the 21st in the series is scheduled to hold simultaneously in two different locations on June 7 and 8, starting from 9:00am each day.

Chairman of the organising committee, Eddy Eworo, said the focus of the seminar is to equip members and the public with contemporary skills that would make them better businessmen and women. He added that the event is subsidised to give the public opportunity to take advantage of it.

He said: “The event will come in two diets and it will hold simultaneously in two locations in Lagos. One will hold at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, with the theme, ‘Imperatives for building modern businesses.’ It will cost N30,000 per participant. It will have Prof. Utomi speaking on the ‘Future work: Technology and Innovation.’

Other speakers at the Sheraton venue include Mazi Ohuabunwa, Dr. Jude Ememe, Dr. Lere Baale of the Business School Netherlands, Executive Director, May and Baker, Mr. Chukwuka Chukwutem and the chapter’s Director, Mr. Fola Aguda, who is also the managing director, EdTheo Energy Limited.

According to Eworo, the second diet, themed, “Achieving business growth in today’s economy,” would be held at the Academy Guest House and Events Halls on Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja. It will also cost N10,000 per participant.