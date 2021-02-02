Former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi has advised youths not to be dissuaded by bad governance but get educated to overcome false consciousness of ethnicity, religion and corruption that have held the country bond.

Utomi, who marks his 65th birthday anniversary this Saturday, said young people must not allow the system to get to them nor be discouraged because they are the majority and are more knowledgeable.

Activities for the celebration include, virtual CVL Annual lecture on February 5, while a Mass and thanksgiving service is scheduled at the Church of the Assumption Falomo, Lagos for Saturday by 10am.

The Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and founder of Centre for Value in Leadership and the African Democratic Congress emphasised that what the youth must do, is to educate themselves, be relieved and focus on the things that inspire social harmony, create opportunity for production, influence, and affluence.

Speaking on the struggle for a better Nigeria, the professor of political economy and management expert said, Nigeria should be the light on the hill and a place blooming with prosperity, but the unfortunate admixture of selfishness of many in power, laced with ignorance, arrogance in ignorance and a tepid followership that foot drags about becoming citizens has crippled the promise of Nigeria. Conscience, he said has not let him keep quiet in the face of such travesty.