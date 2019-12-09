Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria (UTQEN), Oyo State chapter has supported the government clean-up exercise in Ibadan

This was just as owners of abandoned trucks and containers on Ojoo-Iwo Road have been warned to take their vehicles off the road sides in the next 48 hours or risk sanctions from the Oyo State government

Environmental Task Force Committee Chairman and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni, made this known yesterday, while monitoring the evacuation of heaps of refuse on the Ojoo-Iwo Road, organised by UTQEN.

While speaking during the clean-up exercise at the Ojoo expressway and its environs, Owoseni commended the initiative of the association in assisting the government to make the environment cleaner and safer.

He urged other associations to emulate UTQEN in supporting the government to make the state habitable for all and sundry.

He said: “I appreciate the union, which joined us in this mission, donating their trucks freely for us to work today and for bringing out their members for this exercise.

“I also appeal to the people of this state to stop disposing their refuse just anywhere. Road medians are not the proper place to drop refuse. Everybody in the neighbourhood should key into getting contractors, the PSPs to pick their refuse. This has been the practice but people stopped it at a certain period of time. So, they should support the initiative of the government to make Oyo State, especially Ibadan clean.”

He urged the people to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the medians and roads, urging them to embrace the culture of waste-bagging, which he said would play a significant role in eliminating the challenge of indiscriminate waste dumping.

Owoseni said the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration had zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state, stating that it was already making progress in the area of refuse disposal and management.

UTQEN Chairman, Wasiu Yekeen, said the clean-up exercise was meant to support the government in making Ibadan cleaner and safer.

He said the association was impressed by the way Governor Makinde administration was handling environmental sanitation in the state.