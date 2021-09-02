From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ex-Governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, described late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwifo, as a man who used his talent to take Nigeria and Edo into the international community.

Besides, he described Uwaifo as original musician with a natural good voice who was not digitally aided and shopped, adding that he was an intellectual who tried to bring to reality his thoughts in music and the arts.

‎Oshiomhole spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Uwaifo in Benin City.

The former APC National Chairman who was accompanied by chieftains of the party in the state, said “There are many ways in which he affected my life. As young men in the typical rural village when there was no light, no road, anytime we want to listen to music, we make request through Radio Nigeria, we listen to radio using battery, the number one record we always request was Victor Uwaifo; Guitar Boy, Joromi and others and we will wear our small knickers and dance and then were stories about the exploits of Uwaifo in the music world.

“In this part of the world and at that time, the man who forcefully put Nigeria, put the face of Edo on the world map was Sir Victor Uwaifo by his own creativity, his talent and his industry. You cannot resist the music.

“We always pray that may God give us long life and good health because you can live so much and become a vegetable; one is not dying, one is not living. We thank God that he came in the manner he did and he left without being a burden to the family”.

Oshiomhole also narrated his experience with the late Uwaifo while he was governor of Edo State.

“As a steward at Osadebey Avenue if you call under 24 hours notice, he will always be there even as a guest but sometimes I will tell him, sir the people want to hear your voice even though he wasn’t invited to play, he will oblige us.

“He was the original musician; in his days, you have to master good English language, you have to have a natural good voice not digitally aided and shopped, you have to either have it or you don’t. The voice of Uwaifo was not the result of manipulation of modern gadgets, it was a natural gift that God gave him and his music has meaning, when you listen, beyond the entertainment, you also pick a lesson.

“Uwaifo was an intellectual. Beyond music, Uwaifo was always busy, if he can think it through he will try to create and translate it. Edo people and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman and I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged this fact that Uwaifo is one of the few artistes that succeeding heads of states and presidents recognized and invited to state functions”, he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.