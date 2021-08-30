From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole has expressed shock and sadness‎ over the death of music maestro Sir Victor Uwaifo.

In a press statement by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole said Uwaifo’s death cast gloom over Nigeria, the music world and Edo people everywhere, especially at coming on the heels of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The statement reads:

‘I received with shock and sadness, the news about the passing of Sir Victor Efosa Uwaifo at the age of 80 years.

‘As mortals, every living person will depart this world at some point, nevertheless, it takes us by surprise when an idol like Victor Uwaifo, who has inspired generations and his name deeply embedded in our consciousness from time immemorial departs so suddenly. It is a gloomy day for us especially at this time that we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the creation of our beloved state.

‘Uwaifo was a great cultural influencer, a multi-talented artist, songwriter, theorist, inventor, academician, administrator, a master of colours and designs and above all, a humanist who used his songs to aptly encapsulate all circumstances of human existence and our relationship with the divine.

‘He was indeed a world class maestro and living legend for at least five out of his eight decades in life.

‎’Sir Victor Uwaifo distinguished himself by not taking for granted his talents and natural endowments in the arts. But even as a world-renowned, successful and decorated musician, he went back to the University for formal Higher Education and acquired degrees to the highest level as Doctor of Philosophy.

‘During my tenure as governor of Edo State, I had occasion to meet him on several occasions. In each of those instances, I was always impressed by his depth of knowledge and understanding of issues well beyond his areas of expertise. He was not just a lover of music and art, he loved people, was jovial, accommodating and could lighten up the mood in any circumstance with his signature smile. Although he was non-partisan politically, he was quite supportive of my administration. He attended all engagements that we invited him to and obliged us with his evergreen tunes to the admiration of all present.

‘”Guitar Boy” as he was fondly called will never be forgotten but will be remembered even by generations yet unborn.’