Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has said men of his command are making tremendous progress in unmasking the killers of the 100-level Microbiology student of University Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

He made the assertion in Benin while parading suspects who were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, kidnapping and cultism.

Kokumo said it would be conter-productive if he let the public know how far they had gone in trying to unveil those behind the killing of the UNIBEN undergraduate.

“We are making a lot of progress in that regard and it will appear quite counter-productive to let you into what we have been able to do so far in the matter; but I can assure you that we are making a lot of progress”, he said.

The police boss reiterated that his command would make public its achievements at the appropriate time.

“I want to assure you again that as soon as our investigations get to that level where we will let you into what we have done so far, we will gladly do that.

“We will bring to the public glare all that we have been able to do”, he said.

So far, we are making progress tremendously.

It would be recalled that Miss Vera Uwaila was beaten to a pulp, raped in a church where she went to read and eventually died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH as a result of the severe injury she sustained from her assailants.