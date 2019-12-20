George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has described the untimely death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as not only heartbreaking but a huge loss to the state, the people of Imo North Senatorial zone and the nation at large.

Ihedioha, who spoke, yesterday, while reacting to the death of the senator, who until his death was chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, said he was an asset to the state and would be remembered for his significant contributions to the development of his constituency, Imo State and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has approved the reinstatement of Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu as the Traditional Ruler of Obinugwu Autonomous Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eze Cletus Ilomunanya who was chairman of Imo state Council of Traditional rulers and currently the Chancellor of the Federal University Birin Kebbi was deposed by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Although the apex court had nullified his deposition by the state governor and had ordered his reinstatement by the former governor had ignored the judgement of the Apex Court.

A statement by Chibuike Onyeukwu, said Ihedioha was commited to rule of law and due process, and also took cognisance of representations by the people of Obinugwu.

His recall takes effect immediately.