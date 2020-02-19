Sam Nwosu

Many politicians in Okigwe Senatorial Zone, Imo State, are positioning, and falling on one another to replace late Ben Uwajumogu, the senator representing the zone.

Senator Uwajumogu and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly slumped and died on December 18, 2019.

Political parties route for candidates that will win elections for them; in this vein, for the expected Okigwe senatorial election rerun, it becomes germane that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) adopts the Adeleke’s model in Osun State that produced result for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during a senatorial rerun, by adopting Dr. Chidimma Uwajumogu, the sibling of the late senator, as its candidate.

Senator Uwajumogu, no doubt proved his mettle as member representing Ihitte Uboma State Constituency. He was one of the best House of Assembly Speakers in the federation, as he exhibited enviable character and impeccable integrity that were not tainted by undemocratic ethos, like mace snatching, legislative fisticuffs, constituency recall, certificate scam, backbiting, hate speech, etc. His fellow senators still attest to his uncanny humility, and legislative vibrancy.

During plenary, committee and informal gathering in the Red Chambers, his excellent performance, astuteness and charisma made the All Progressives Congress (APC) apparatchik to appoint him as secretary of their national convention before it was politicised by the Imo government.

Thus, as a senator, who went, saw and conquered to restore Okigwe renaissance and Risorgimento, the only deserving honor and tribute we collectively owe this legislative icon is to elect a compatible candidate with the capacity and capability to consolidate on his outstanding legislative legacies.

This is where the candidacy of Dr. Chidimma Uwajumogu, the late senator’s sibling and Okigwe’s amazing amazon is paramount.

Facts abound that out of kindred spirit, several political groups adopted politics of continuity to resolve the political vacuum occasioned by unforeseen deaths of their leaders. When His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Isiaka Adeleke slumped and died, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not waiver or falter in nominating his younger brother, Ademola Adeleke, who convincingly won the election for the party.

When Patrick Yakowa, former Kaduna State governor died in a helicopter crash, pressure was on the party to nominate his wife as governor. Similar options were equally used to resolve other political travails like the nomination of Corazon Aquino, who replaced her assassinated husband to win the Philippines Presidency; the emergence and victory of Ms Benazir Bhuto nominated by their party to stand for her assassinated father; victory for Rajiv Ghandi after mysterious air crash of his brother, Sanjay.

Other similar instances include, the emergence of Joseph Kabila and Eyadema by the ruling party to succeed their late fathers. The Adeleke formula, which is powered by meritocracy, should not be misinterpreted or misconstrued as monarchical set; it can only apply when the candidate in contention is well endowed with peoples oriented agenda.

Facts abound of Dr. Chidimma’s religious piety, philanthropic giant strides and empowerments have attracted wide range of goodwills in the zone. Apart from wide range of experience, connections and contacts, the tested and trusted lioness has distinguished herself as an astute, pragmatic, eloquent, fearless leader with the wherewithal to undo the undue marginalisation of Okigwe in the senate and beyond.

Unlike some politicians who thrive with political prostitution and betrayals, Chidimma’s unquestionable unalloyed dedication to Okigwe cause was imbibed through the synergy and friendship, her late father, Chief Uwajumogu forged with Chief Sam Mbakwe, whose messianic transformations in the old Imo State is yet to be equaled.

This parental impartation, Christian discipline, values and precincts greatly influenced her milk of human kindness to restore the dignity of mankind for posterity. This led to the formation of non-profit organisation, Ego Bekee Cancer Foundation, which is raising the level of cancer management awareness, and a legislation for free cancer screening and treatment nationwide. The youths will greatly benefit from her media studio that produces documentaries for education in Nigerian schools, religious places and rural communities.

The University of Lagos trained historian and political scientist has equally gained worldwide experience in different fields through active participation in many cancer control conferences and summits including, competent management of Eastern Comfort Limited, Umuahia, Abia State; leadership of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer; vice president (West Africa), CEO Xcell Plus Limited, a gym and fitness centre; and coordination of the Women for Change initiative, which transform and restore women dignity into worthy place of honor in the executive, legislative and judicial corridors of power.

As the University of Hertfordshire, 2001 best international in Law student, she is not lacking the requisite requirements to become a vibrant Okigwe Senator, the ball is in the court of Ndi Okigwe to unanimously endorse and support our clarion call for her election.

Gender inequality is a crime against God and humanity and an aberration in modern democracy. This accounts for the marginalisation of Imo women and non-implementation of Beijing conference 35 power allocation to women, hence the under representation of women in the executive legislative and judicial arms of government.

Unlike Anambra, which has produced about four female senators – Joy Emordi, Stella Oduah, Uche Ekwunife and Margery Okadigbo, Imo only produced Senator Chris Anyanwu, who saw hell in wrestling power from men.

As we plan to position Dr Chidimma as the Next Level senator for Okigwe, male politicians should obliterate all past cultural inhibitions against women liberation and forgo the invocation of male patriarchy, which produced only male like Senators Agunnanne, Ifeanyi Ararume, Sylvester Anyanwu, Amb Nwagwu and the late Ben Uwajumogu, since the dawn of our millennium democracy. If former Governor Ikedi Ohakim could travel to Anambra to endorse and campaign for the candidacy of Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, he should do same for his sister, and if Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ararume and even the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, endorsed and campaigned for our own Princess Mariam Onuoha in the last rerun election of Okigwe North Federal Constituency, why not complete the gender equality by endorsing Dr Chidimma for Imo North Senatorial Zone. Thus, Imo women must take their destiny into their hands. They must not be cleaners or praise singers and clappers of hands during campaigns. As charity begins at home, Okigwe women arise and shine like the Rwandan and Finnish women, who united to be politically relevant by supporting the Chidimma candidacy that will sustain the high standards, set by his late brother.

•Nwosu, public affairs consultant and businessman, writes from Port Harcourt