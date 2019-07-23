Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Winner of Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, yesterday led hundreds of protesters to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to demand release of his certificate of return.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in his judgment had compelled the commission to “immediately issue the Applicant Uwajumogu a sealed certificate of return,” stressing that, “INEC does not have the power and right under any law in Nigeria to review or otherwise deal with any question related or connected to the declaration and return of the applicant for the Imo North Senatorial District election held on February 23 and March 9, 2019 after the returning officer has taken a decision.”

While addressing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters, Uwajumogu wondered why the commission had refused to honour the court order three weeks after.

“When a proper court of competent jurisdiction has given an order, how do you refuse an order of court? This is what we are asking INEC. I am here to collect my certificate of return today and INEC must produce it and I am asking them to do that to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” he noted.

Earlier, a group under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Imo North Senatorial District had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the commission to issue him certificate of return.

Director General, Benjamin Uwajumogu Campaign Organisation, Mathew Omegara, in a letter addressed to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said on no account should INEC be seen appealing against judgments or taking sides with any political party.

“It could be possible that a fifth columnist within INEC is working against Sen. Uwajumogu and APC to make the party a minority by reducing the number of seats already won without the knowledge of the Chairman.

“We dare bring to your notice that there is a deep-seated public perception that INEC might be acting a selective agenda to frustrate the South-east and make it impossible for the zone to present a ranking APC senator.

“The question is, whose script could INEC be acting since her actions are constitutionally, legally and morally inexplicable? Finally, we, the concerned citizens of Imo North Senatorial District, hereby demand that INEC, within, 24 hours, issues Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu with his Certificate of Return for Imo North Senatorial District and save herself of this avoidable embarrassment.”