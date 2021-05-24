From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leader of a separatist Biafran movement, the Biafra Independence movement and movement for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has been invited to address the global community on the criminalization of the Biafra self – determination struggle by the Nigerian state and to point a way forward.

A release and made available to newsmen yesterday by Uwazuruike’s media assistant, Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike said that on June 3rd 2021 at 1-2 pm (Biafran time), the Unrepresented Nations and people’s organization, UNPO, shall be holding a special session of Biafra and Oduduwa Nations in preparation for granting an Observer Status to Biafra at the United Nations and by 2- 4pm Catalonia will join the discussion.

“Expectedly too ,on June 15 – 16 (Biafra time), the United Nations Special rapporteur on Africa and the Middle East shall, through its Tom Lantos Institute, Budapest , Hungary hold a Special Session on Africa and the middle East as it relates to minority issues and Nations in search of their Independence”.

The statement further said ,”Biafra’s United Nations Observer -Status standpoint will be presented .

The two events should have been held at the Hague, Netherlands and Budapest, respectively, but for international flight restrictions which arose from the second wave of COVID-19 variant,

preventively, the Unrepresented Nations and people’s organization and United Nations opted for zoom cloud presentation ”

Uwazuruike therefore enjoined all the pro- Biafra groups , institutions and establishments to be part of these great events as ‘our burgeoning history shall be beamed live on social media and foreign media organizations’.