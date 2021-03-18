From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Leader/Founder of the BIM-MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike, has thrown his weight behind the leader of the Biafra De Facto Customary Court, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo.

Dokubo’s emergence, according to Uwazuruike, is a clear manifestation of their concerted efforts at reconciling different pro-Biafra groups towards achieving greater harmony.

Uwazurike, who has extended his support to the new leader of the Biafra Customary government, also congratulated Dokubo for toeing the line of non-violence in his activism.

‘Asari Dokubo is a fearless principal actor in our quest for Biafra actualisation mission and has remained ever assertive and vocal and indefatigable. His principled stand on the Biafra restoration project is an encouragement to all and a deterrent to the warring enemy. And in this struggle, he finds favour in my endorsement,’ he said.

In a statement signed for his behalf by the Biafra Director of Information/Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike said Dokubo’s contributions and efforts made notable leaders from different pro-Biafra groups such as Uchenna Asiegbu of the Biafra National Congress (BNC), its Deputy Chairman (Omiomio), Dr Emeka Okeadu, Barr Emeka Emekesiri, Mazi Uche Mefor.

Other leaders include Chief Ike Nwanonenyi, Ikenna Obibi Egeonu, Obidi Obienu, Eberechukwu Anigbogu (Deputy), Uduogu Nwanyinya, George Onyibe to toe the line of non-violence.

Uwazuruike added that the commitments and efforts of Dokubo are commendable and deeply appreciated.

The BIM MASSOB leader, who has given his blessings to the new pro-Biafran leaders, said that their sacrifice will not be in vain and will be remembered.

‘As we march on, we ask all to be part of this commitment and in our efforts towards unifying the eastern region, certain that we are building for ourselves and for our generations born and unborn.

‘Our stand cuts across group lines, and in this respect, our mission to the Unrepresented Nations and people’s organization’s (UNPO) meeting at the Hague and Biafra to take part during the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) tournament in Zanzibar, Tanzania, will become collective efforts. Our goal and target is Biafra,’ he said in his statement.