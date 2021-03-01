From Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Leader and founder, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has appealed to South East governors to take over the Eastern Security Network(ESN) floated by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and turn the security outfit into a responsible vigilance group for the zone.

He admonished leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who he claimed was responsible for violent crisis in some parts of the South East and South South, to desist from his actions.

Uwazuruike, at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, said the zone needed a security establishment, just like other zones, to tackle its internal security challenges.

He said Kanu has lost the respect of Igbo elders, South East governors and Ohanaeze leadership. He said Igbo would never wage war with Nigeria again, adding that Kanu was only instigating a war he can’t win.

“South East governors should take the ESN from Kanu, we need security in South East; equip and train them so that they will be responsive to the government. I urge the governors to take the ESN from him and profile it. He should stop this anarchy in the South East; he is responsible for the deaths in Obigbo, Enugu and Orlu. He stays in far away in America and incite people to cause trouble. Are we living in a state of anarchy, he wants the military to kill us when he is in America with his family enjoying.

“I have suffered more than any other person, I know the consequences of having the youths attack the military, because if i do that, they will kill me. This person is doing it because he is not here. I recruited him, but today he is inciting our youths and bringing them to death traps. At no point will Ndigbo go to war with Nigeria,

“All hands must be on deck, some governors have tried to make sure sanity prevails, like Wike in Rivers; in Orlu, Hope Uzodimma stood his ground. I congratulate him, I like how he tackled the problem in Orlu, I urge other governors to follow suit.”