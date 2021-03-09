From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that his former boss, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, is envious of his successful activism.

Kanu, reacting to the recent comment made by Uwazuruike in a national daily that he created the IPOB leader and made him what he is today, also claimed that the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) leader exchanged the Biafran cause for $50 million he allegedly accepted from external forces that persuaded him into shrinking from his activism.

In a press statement he released through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu stated:

‘Leave Uwazuruike, our people know him well and understand that he is nobody, I was fully with him before he sold MASSOB.

‘Uwazuruike has sold the struggle, Uwazuruike collected the first money, he collected 50 million dollars and he is thinking that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are like him and MASSOB, what is absolutely disturbing him is envy and wickedness against Nnamdi Kanu.

‘He never believed that Nnamdi Kanu will reach where he is today by presenting Biafra matter to the world, today the discussions of Biafra is everywhere and that is why he is not happy that Kanu has gone far with the struggle.’