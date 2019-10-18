Sunday Ani

Former president of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has described Dr. Junaid Mohammed’s outburst against Ndigbo and the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo as idiotic and a product of a convoluted mind.

He described Mohammed’s recent vitriolic attacks against the Igbo nation in several publications as arrogating to himself the position of a kingmaker or prophet, when he is neither a presidential material, nor a stakeholder in the country’s affairs.

He was responding to claims by Mohammed that Nwodo knelt down before him and some unknown persons, an action he said confirmed the ex-minister’s penchant for saying anything that would give him underserved publicity.

Uwazuruike, who said Mohammed was his colleague at the National Conference of Nigeria 2014, state the former disciple of the Aminu Kano was too poor to speak ill of the Ohaneze president general.

He reminded him that Nwodo was a minister when he was just a legislator for only three months in 1983 before General Muhammadu Buhari overthrew Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s government on December 31, 1983.