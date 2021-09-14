The group stage draw for the 2021-2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League took place yesterday with three Nigeria-eligible players set to be involved in the competition.

Asisat Oshoala’s Barcelona have been placed in Group C along with English club Arsenal, Danish champions HB Koge and German Frauen-Bundesliga side, TSG Hoffenheim.

Nigeria captain Oshoala will be relishing the prospect of facing Arsenal, whom she represented for a year after joining from Liverpool.

HB Koge have in their ranks highly rated Denmark U19 international of Nigerian descent, Isabella Bryld Obaze.

A defender by trade, Obaze made her Champions League debut against Sparta Prague on September 1, 2021.

Christy Ucheibe’s Benfica have been drawn in a difficult group, with games coming up against European powerhouse Lyon and Bayern Munich. The Portuguese side will also face Swedish club BK Hacken in Group D.

Benfica saw off Maccabi Kiryat Gat, Racing FC Union Lëtzebuerg and Twente to qualify for the group stage with their Nigerian midfielder featuring in all the four matches.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage kicks off on October 5/6.

