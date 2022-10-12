By Monica Iheakam

United World Wrestling has listed three Nigerian female wrestlers for the U23 World Championships billed for Spain.

Birmingham 2022 Bronze medalist Esther Kolawole, African Youth champion Christiana Ogunsanya and Mercy Adekuoroye will aim for their first world titles.

The competition scheduled for October 17 to 23 in the coastal city of Pontevedra, is the final championship for the season.

Kolawole leading the charge for the Nigerian wrestlers at the 57kg who will battle other stars eyeing the gold in the weight class including defending champion Alina Hrushyna of Ukraine.