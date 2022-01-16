The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival tagged: ‘The Return’ held recently in the capital city, Uyo continues to resonate with pleasant memories.

The event featured a kaleidoscope of Nigerian artistes and a group from South Africa. Stars on parade were Panam Percy Paul, Dunsin Oyekan, Tim Godfrey, Bobby Friga, Ema Onyx, Aity Dennis and others.

Fans of Aity Dennis, the home girl, who has featured in many editions of the global music event, were excited when she took the stage shortly after the soul stirring homily by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, and inspiring exhortation by Bishop T.D Jakes of The Potters House, Dallas, USA.

Spotting a lilac gown over the official costume of the event, Aity Dennis thrilled the mammoth crowd with her new song, Iberedem Mmi (My Ebenezer). Known for her abundant energy and enchanting dance steps, the Akwa Ibom music ambassador did not disappoint, as she got her fans dancing all night long.

Released during her recent tour of the United States, Iberedem Mmi is enjoying massive airplay on both radio and television stations across Nigeria. Speaking at the sideline of the Carols Festival, Aity said this year’s event was special for her because she was returning home with a great Ibibio song.