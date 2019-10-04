The local organizing committee for the maiden edition of the Uyo Champions League sponsored by Bet9ja agents has been inaugurated with the former chairman of Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Chief Uko Akpabio as chairman.

During the ceremony held at the premises of the Firstline Sport Management Ltd in Uyo, the president of the company, Mr. Howard Usen said the tournament which is expected to involved the nine local government areas in Uyo senatorial district will involved winners of community leagues in the area.

“The championship is tagged Bet9ja Uyo Champions League because we are assembling clubs or local teams that have won community competitions in 2018 in their various communities,” he explained.

He added that it is a way of exposing these raw talents discovered during some grassroots competitions in the senatorial districts as most of the team would not afford to register to play in bigger competitions since they are just community team with no sponsors.

Addressing the teams’ official, the LOC Chairman, Chief Akpabio confirmed that even winners of the state league, Eagles Eye are one of

the teams selected to feature in the Champions League competition.

He disclosed that after thorough screening judging by the quality of tournaments they have won in the past year,20 teams will be vying for honors in the championship representing the following local government

area, Uyo, Etinan, Itu, Uruan, Ibesikpo Asutan, Nsit Atai Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubiom and Ibiono Ibom.

“I am delighted with the euphoria the event is generating already and

do believe great stars will emerge. We have barred players playing in

the professional league from taking part in the competition as we want to give opportunity to emerging star,” he said

Meanwhile other members of the LOC are Mr. Benjamin Vincent (Referees

sub-committee chairman), Keresifon Essien representative of SWAN(Media), Sammy Etuk, (Operations/Technical), Coach

Augustine(teams), Mike Ekpenyong, MON (venues), Ayadu James (monitoring), and Mr. Orok .