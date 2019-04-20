(NAN)Four students of the Akwa Ibom State University are on the verge of being rusticated after their involvement in the rape of a female student.

The students, Akpan Matthew, Essien Fidelis, Bassey Joseph, and Bassey Columbus, have been suspended from the school and under investigation by the Police.

On March 23, the University received a security report that four male students allegedly raped and caused severe bodily harm to a female student of the Department of Performing Arts and Mass Communication.

Akaninyene Ibanga, Head of Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Protocol of the University, told newsmen that the university would take appropriate steps if the Police confirm that the students are involved in the act.

He explained that the action of the students has caused embarrassment to the university community.

Ibanga said: “The students were first suspended by the university authorities as a normal procedure to allow them to attend police interviews as part of investigations to establish their level of involvement in the crime.

“There is no way the police will exonerate them because the victim had obtained a medical report to back up police findings.

“Once the police conclude their investigation and send the report, the university would expel them.”

According to the PRO, the studentship of the indicted students has been suspended indefinitely for “gross misconduct which constitutes a breach of the matriculation oath”.