Joe Effiong

When people say, a town stands still because of an important event, maybe they have been having Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital in mind which virtually stood still last Saturday because of the coronation of the seventh paramount ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon. For those who had business to do between Udo Udoma through Edet Akpan and Nwaniba down to Udo Ekpo Mkpo, it was not an easy ride at all .

It was the day that Uyo, nay the entire Akwa Ibom State, especially its traditional institutions, abandoned work and play to witness Uyo, the Grade A local government area of the state crown its monarch at Ibibio Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, as equally witnessed by an unprecedented crowd comprising the political class, civil servants, market women and even students.

Anything that happens in Uyo affects everyone. That probably was why the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, sent a powerful representation led by the deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, who praised the orderly manner and the rancour-free transition from one departed monarch to another.

But he wasn’t short of expressing government expectations from the newly crowned King of Uyo; “We believe that the crowned Paramount Ruler will not be involved in partisan politics. The vision and expectation of government is to see our traditional institution grow in status in line with the realities of the modern world where, for instance, the British monarchy serves the background purpose of that countermanding father figure which calls the boys to order when the excesses of democracy drive things to the precipice.

“I hope to see Akwa Ibom monarchy evolve into a veritable custodian of that galvanizing myth which a people must have as an insurance against social disintegration. As the last layer of administration, it is our desire that we work together to bring development to the people. It is my hope that under the reign of His Royal Majesty, peace, harmony and general development will continue to characterize the life of the people of this Local Government Area and the State in general.

“Once again, I congratulate you on your emergence as Paramount Ruler, and pray that the Almighty God grant you the grace and strength for productive service to the people in this high office.”

The chairman on the occasion, Obong Simeon Umoette, noted that the coronation marked a great day, not only for the people of Uyo but also for sister local government areas in Akwa lbom State, considering the role Uyo plays in the State.

Umoette described the HRM as a consummate, cerebral and epic gentleman, saying that from the quality of his royal personage, the royal father was an exemplary counsellor and mentor of highest breed.

“He is characterized by foresightedness, courage, objectivity and sagacity earning him the sobriquet-ETIIDO We are very proud of our King and will go to any reasonable legitimate extent to express our adoration today.” He said.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee for the coronation and the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udoh , who is from the same Offot clan as the monarch, said the people of Uyo Local Government Area were glad to have His Royal Majesty sit on the stool as he (the monarch) has over the years, proved his mettle in different capacities and excelled in many endeavours.

“Your accomplishments are monumental and have become sources of pride for our people. It is not an accident that His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel ratified your choice as the Paramount Ruler of Uyo Local Government Area and subsequently presented you with a Certificate of Recognition in September 2018. He found you worthy to sit on the traditional stool.”

Udoh narrated that over the years, the throne of the Paramount Ruler of Uyo has been significant, not only to the people of Uyo, but also to the entire people of Akwa lbom State since whoever sits on the throne becomes a voice that reverberates not only in the traditional matters of Uyo, but also in the socio-economic and political affairs of Akwa Ibom State, through the contribution of noble ideals and wise counsel.

While wishing the traditional father a successful reign, the commissioner added some pieces of advice: “Your Majesty must continue the good work of finding common grounds among people of different interests, beliefs and inclinations in Uyo. Your reign must continue to witness the participation of illustrious sons and daughters of Uyo in the genuine efforts to reinvent the local government as a leading local government area, which is the political and economic capital of Akwa Ibom State.”

In his inaugural speech, HRM, Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon, thanked God and the people for choosing him to serve in the lofty. He recalled that Uyo meaning voice, was the centre of peace, order, regulated habitation of harmonious people who in their formative years would gather to listen to the ‘Üyó (voice) of their ruler which in turn, their leader, a Royal Father, just like himself, would from time to time gather the people and direct them on what to do, when to do it and how to do it, so they can remain peaceful and bonded in love and togetherness. By doing so, the people were obedient disciplined, patriotic and committed to community service, because they knew their reward , which was blessings of their ancestors poured on them by the monarchs.

“Here we are listening to that same Uyó (voice). This time, not that old voice of a dreaded and influential traditional ruler, but that of a modern monarch of Uyo people. Of course, I was at my lower post as the Village Head of Eniong Offot. I am still one as I have been in the last 25years ago.

“Later on, the Offot Ukwa Clan, poured on my head, the oil of service, making me to assume the headship of the clan. I continued to discharge my duties in the two capacities until two years ago when the whole of Uyo people chose me for a higher responsibility. Your Excellency, fellow royal fathers, after I have been tested and trusted as a reliable and dependable authority in traditional matters, the entre Uyo people decided to gather here for this coronation.

“This event therefore points to the fact that, like people were always eager to hear the Royal voice (Uyó) of that first monarch, the Uyo people of today are eager not only to listen to my voice, but to respect, obey and cherish the wisdom in that voice.”

The monarch gave the assurance that as a Paramount Ruler, he would neither relax on the throne nor hide somewhere to bar any of his sons or daughters from reaching out to him in the event of any form of necessity, stressing that his duties cut across mediation of crises, settlement of disputes, giving of direction on traditional matters and overseeing the overall progress of his beloved people.

Another duty according to him, to ensure that those who live with the people of Uyo abide by their prescribed way of life in line with the saying that when one goes to Rome, they must behalf as the Romans.

Edidem Okon expressed determination to engage individuals, relevant stakeholders, political leaders and operators of private ventures within the enclave of Uyo to ensure they promote peaceful coexistence in our area.

He however requested the governor to select from among his many subjects, those ably qualified to serve in one office or the other so that they could be properly in the governor’s list of appointment.

“In doing this however, I request that you effectively engage your leadership skills, so as to ensure that those appointments spread across all the political wards in Uyo. Again, as a central seat of government in the state, we have lost most of our natural resources. A saying goes that to whom much is given much is expected. I urge our kind hearted Governor to consider the absorption of Uyo people in government, not on the basis of equal sharing formula, but on the basis of the sacrifices we have made in accommodating government”.

The newly crowned monarch completed his responsibility by extending the blessing of the day to others through the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles and awards of excellence to notable sons the area and beyond.

Edidem okon, a former state chairman of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) first tasted royalty in 1987 when he was selected as a village head Eniong Offot at the age of 48, before he was later elevated to the position of clan head of Offot Ukwa which eventually culminated in his elevation as the paramount ruler, being the first class monarch of Uyo.

His coronation came 14 months after receiving staff of office from the state government; and the rites were performed by the members of Akwa Ibom State traditional Rulers council led by the Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Dr Solomon Etuk.

Apart from holding several offices of responsibilities including having been in the national executive of NURTW, the new king of Uyo has several awards in his kitty. They include Third Perfect Niger Delta Monarch Award, January 13, 2007, Award of Honour as Ambassador of Light by the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Excellence Award as Life Patron by the Inspectors Mess, Cross River Command, Merit Award for the Development of Transportation in Nigeria by NURTW, Itu Branch, Award of Excellence for Human Development by NYSC Federal Road Safety Club, Award of Excellence by the Apostolic Church, Eniong Offot District in recognition of his fatherly role and meritorious contributions to the greatness of the Church, Certificate of Recognition by Uyo Cooperative Forum, Best lbibio Clan Head Award by Supreme Council of Ibibio Youths (Esop Iwaad lbibio), 2013, Award of Honour by Akwa Ibom Youth Integrated Assembly, 2015, Excellence Service Award by Nigerian Christian Youth Organization, Akwa lbom State, 2014, Excellence Service Award by Akwa lbom Youth for Change and Development Initiative, 2013, Excellence Recognition Award by the Sunday School Movement, Apostolic Church Nigeria, Anua Offot District, 2012, Justice of Peace (JP) by UNDP for Leadership and Community Development.