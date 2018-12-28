Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is currently on total lock down with series of political activities as President Muhammadu Buhari flags off his re-election campaign there on Friday.

The Godswill Akpabio International stadium is already filled to the brim moments before the flag-off of the APC National Campaign for the 2019 elections.

The stadium was decorated with posters with inscriptions “Buhari and Ekere Together We prosper’’; Next Level 2019 Buhari and Ekere’’; Yes to Buhari and Ekere; Sen. Owan Eno for 2019 in Cross River State; and `Ete Amedio’ (Papa Welcome)’’.

Other posters including “APC, Next Level Nigeria: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Muhammadu Buhari’’, among others have also adorned the stadium.

Security situation is tight in and around the stadium as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Army, DSS and other paramilitary personnel are on standby to ensure security and hitch-free campaign.

All entrances leading to the stadium have been cordoned off by security personnel to ensure a hitch-free campaign flag-off.

Vehicular movements have also been restricted around the stadium, while vehicles that conveyed supporters have been parked along adjourning streets.

Ambulances are also on standby in case of any emergencies.

Different cultural troupes from the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom perform and chant solidarity songs even as they await President Buhari’s arrival as at about 2.30 p.m.

Hawkers of various goods, souvenirs, and food and sundry items are also having a field day as they sell their wares.

Details later…