Leaders of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have dissociated themselves from purported sale, lease or other forms of alienation of land at Nkpunator, Igga, Nkpologu and other communities in the area.

The leaders comprised the chairman, all the traditional rulers and other stakeholders of the agrarian council.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting signed by the Chairman, Fidelis Ani and the 14 traditional rulers, on behalf of the people of Uzo-Uwani Local Government, the leaders decried the indiscriminate sale, lease and other alienation of their ancestral land “contrary to extant laws, customs and traditions regulating alienation of land by criminal elements who have no authority to do so.”

The leaders expressed concern at “the activities of criminal elements, who pose as foreign investors in their quest to illegally acquire community land.”

They said they were determined to develop their respective communities, local government, state and improve the living conditions of their people with the meagre resources at their disposal.

They also acknowledged the urgent need “to preserve our land and natural resources for our use and that of generations yet unborn.”

The stakeholders maintained they were disposed and open to foreign and local investments and recognised their importance in stimulating economic growth and social progress of the area, in a peaceful and secure environment.

Consequently, they advised those who facilitated the unauthorised and illegal sale of such land to return the proceeds of such sales to the purported buyers.

The leaders also advised “those who purportedly purchased the land to lawfully seek recovery of their money or other considerations.”

The people of the council advised the public to be guided strictly by the extant laws, customs and traditions regulating alienation of land and “refrain from dealing with unauthorised persons, who go about selling what they do not have.

“The government and people of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area remain open and indeed welcome all genuine investors, who are interested in investing in Uzo-Uwani,” they said.