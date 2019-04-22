Christopher Oji

The Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fidelis Ani, a lawyer, has announced the reward of N5m for any person or persons that will provide information about killers of the local government secretary, Dr. Nnamdi Ogueche.

Ogueche was killed by hoodlums along Olo/Umulokpa road while on his way to the state capital, Enugu, after attending a meeting in his home town, Adaba, last month.

Announcing the offer at the council headquarters, Umulokpa, Ani lamented the death of the secretary and reiterated the avowed commitment of the council to fish out those that perpetrated the evil act. He expressed gratitude to the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his benevolence and concern over the sad incident and for donating N10m to the wife and children of the deceased.

Ani also assured that the council is cooperating with security agencies, including the police, in ensuring that those who perpetrated the heinous crime are made to pay for their devilish act. He used the opportunity to re-assure the people of the area that efforts are being made to ensure that such ugly incident does not happen again.