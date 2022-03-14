The who-is-who in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in appreciation of his support, love and administration’s uncommon transformational agenda in the council area.

Led by the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chukwudi Nnadozie, the member representing Uzo-Uwani constituency, Josephat Okika, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Matthew Idu, and their elder statesmen, Chief Mike Ajogwu, SAN and Chief Maxi Ukuta, the stakeholders, who came in their numbers, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for restoring peace and security to the council area.

They also expressed gratitude for the numerous face-lifting infrastructural projects his administration has executed in Uzo Uwani LGA, which was hitherto neglected for many decades as well as the appointment of their sons and daughters into various government positions. The leaders stressed that they were intact for the governor and will give him 100 percent votes in 2023, starting from the party primary to the general elections.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Speaking on behalf of the people of Uzo Uwani LGA, the council chairman, Nnadozie said: “Your Excellency, you have done you own part. What we are waiting is come 2023 starting from this year the party primaries will be conducted, we will give you 100 percent support. One vote will not miss from the primaries to the general elections. Our people have vowed that nobody will penetrate them; that they are intact for you.

“Your Excellency, we are here to thank you for all your support, love and the face-lift you have given to this local government, Uzo Uwani. Since you assumed office in 2015, Uzo Uwani has changed for good.

“You started by making sure that you restored peace and security, safeguarding the lives of the people of Uzo Uwani, among other interventions. We cannot take that for granted”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Matthew Idu, who corroborated the council chairman, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peace maker and great achiever, stressing that their loyalty and support for the governor are overwhelming.

Chief Maxi Ukuta associated himself with the stance of the stakeholders of Uzo Uwani LGA and commended the governor for the successful conduct of the Local Government Elections in the state.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Chief Ukuta stated that Ugwuanyi has “been acknowledged worldwide as a man of peace”, adding that “this is enormous and important to us.”

“Governor Ugwuanyi is not called a man of peace for nothing. He has a very active conscience, he does not believe in injustice. Your Excellency, we are solidly behind you. All the aces are in your favour. You must not be shaken. Thanks to God you are a man of political sagacity. Nobody can beat you to it. Give the decision and that decision will be implemented.”