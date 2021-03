From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of four new commissioners.

The newly appointed commissioners are

Prof Boniface Ginikanwa Nworgu

Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka Anite

Dr. Batholomew Chukwunonye Okorochukwu and Mazi Uche John Ohia

Accordingly, the governor has submitted the names of the new commissioners to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.