From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor,Hope Uzodimma has approved the construction of a multi billion dollars mega estate otherwise known as the Smart-City to be constructed in the State by a South Korean firm,Grace Bridge-Wide.

According to Peter Yoon,leader of the delegation who paid a courtesy call to governor Uzodimma, the smart-city project is going to be one of the best in the world and number one in Africa.

He noted that about four hundred thousand people would be accommodated in the Smart-City,while he also added that over 500,000 jobs would be created from the project.

Governor Uzodimma who was fascinated with the project requested that the needed paper work should be done with immediate effect for quick commencement.

The governor also commended the Direct Foriegn Investment(DFI) led by Dr. Chidimma Onuoha and staff for attracting the project to the State.

Onuoha express gratitude to the governor for finding the project worthy. She explained that Smart-city project which will occupy over two thousand hectares space of land will soon be a reality.

Among the delegation to the government house include the Managing Director Grace Bridge Nigeria limited Mr James Uwuji, the head of technical (DFI) Engr. Kingsley Maduka, The Media and public relations officers (DFI) Mr Ajibade-Praise Awofeso).