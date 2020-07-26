Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has promised the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of his administration’s support for the standardization of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, to enhance economic activity.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance, yesterday, when he received in audience the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director of FAAN and his team who were at the Governor’s Office on official duty.

As a former chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, he stressed the need to encourage the aviation sector to be run professionally. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said: “I have always believed that FAAN must be encouraged to run the sector professionally. The industry is not what people think in terms of funding, the reason for government intervention.”

According to him, the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri has the potential to do better, if more attention is paid in standardizing the existing infrastructure, including the insurance policy around the airport.

He told his visitors to oblige him with the status report on the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in terms of what had been done so that he could be properly guided.