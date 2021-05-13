From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo state, Governor, Hope Uzodimma has assured all northerners living in the State of their safety despite the fact of the insecurity challenges confronting the State.

Uzodimma gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking during the commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, noted that his administration had put all safety measures in place to ensure that nobody living in the state is harmed.

The governor who was confident that the Insecurity in the state is surmountable, warned that his administration would not tolerate religious bickering nor ethic disintegration.

” I Congratulate you on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr and urge you to go about your lawful businesses here in Imo state without fear of molestation. See Imo state as your home. Do not be deterred by the pockets of violence we have witnessed in the last we months.

“As a responsible Government,we are committed to protecting the lives of everybody living in the state, weather indigene or non indigene. Your safety is assured and equally continue to see us as your brothers and sisters.”

The governor said that he is committed to a united Nigeria just as he Muslims to continue to pray for the unity and the progress of the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current Insecurity ravaging parts of the country, even as he said that the country was safe under president Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.