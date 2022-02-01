A foremost Traditional Ruler in Abia, Eze Isaac Ikonne, has conferred the title of “Onye ndu Ndigbo” (Leader of Igbo nation) on Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu stated that the title was conferred on the governor during the royal father’s 93rd birthday celebration on Saturday in his palace in Aba, the economic hub of Abia.

According to the statement, Ikonne said the title was in recognition of Uzodimma’s visionary and exemplary leadership qualities in Igboland.

“Uzodimma deserves the title because of his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to reposition the South-East in the socio-political and economic equation of Nigeria.

“The governor has earned himself a place in the heart of future Igbo generations, who would be the ultimate beneficiaries of his sacrifices.

“He thanked the governor for his history of love and utmost respect for traditional institutions in Igboland.

“The royal father urged him not to relent in his efforts until the zone becomes the centre of a progressive and industrialised nation,” the statement added.

Speaking, Uzodimma, represented on the occasion by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, thanked the royal father for the honour bestowed on him. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .