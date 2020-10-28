Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma yesterday banned all form of levies in both the primary and secondary schools in the State.

According to a press statement by his chief press secretary and media adviser, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the decision was taken after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by the Governor.

The governor however warned that any school head (Principal or Head Master) discovered to indulge in such act will be summarily dealt with.

Meanwhile,briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba said that the EXCO also directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to press on the bank that guaranteed mobilization fee to the Contractor handling the Nekede/Ihiagwa road that has become an eyesore with the rains to refund the mobilization fee without further delay.

The Commissioner equally said that as soon as the rain is over the government will re-award the contract for the construction of the said road to a competent firm.

The EXCO equally reiterated her earlier stand on the ban on mining by any individual, Company or group of Companies in Imo State. It added that any one engaging in mining or dredging in the State must first submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to the State Ministry of Environment for approval.

Also, the Commissioner informed that the Executive Council approved the setting up a Committee headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Francis Dibiagwu, to collect every relevant data on Private Primary and Secondary schools in Imo State for the purpose of having a reliable information that government can plan with.