From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State government yesterday announced that it has commenced the payment of the new national minimum wage to workers.

The commissioner for information and strategy Chief Declan Emelumba who disclosed this in Owerri, informed that Governor Hope Uzodinma approved the payment with effect from January this year.

He said with the development, the least paid worker on the employ of the government will be going home with N32,000 (thirty two thousand) naira monthly.

Chief Emelumba said Government was keeping its own side of the bargain with the organised labour through the payment of the new minimum wage.

He said any worker who has not received his or her January salary must have missed returning the personal identification form as earlier requested by government.

According to him, government had demanded that all public servants complete the personal identification form to ensure that they are captured in the financial data base of the state.

He however directed those who have not done so to comply with the laid down procedures.

The commissioner also urged pensioners to follow suit as the government was working hard to ensure that all genuine pensioners are captured and paid.

Emelumba hoever urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor by refraining from acts of sabotage willful disobedience to constituted authorities.