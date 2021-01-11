Nigerian Armed Forces has been commended for rising up to the global challenges of insecurity and for defending our territory.

Their commitment is believed to be the reason Nigeria has not been devastated by insurgency.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, gave the commendation in his remarks at the end of the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Government House Chapel, Owerri Imo State.

The governor said reports indicated that in the North East, Nigerian soldiers were winning the war “because the numbers of casualties are going down and the militants are being driven away.”

He also commended wives of the fallen heroes for their resilience, hard work, enterprise and ability to manage their homes irrespective of the fact that the heads of the families lost their lives in the defence of their fatherland.

Governor Uzodimma who emphasised the need to run to God at times like this, enjoined all Imo people in particular and Nigerians in general, to take all their problems to God. He also urged us to ask God Almighty to give us courage to “face our challenges and forgive our shortcomings and make Nigeria to be more united and meaningful place for all to line.”

In his Homily at the service, Rev. Fr. (Brig. Gen.) Charles Iroegbu (rtd) commended the armed forces for the efforts in the past and present towards the defence of our fatherland. He admonished them to live a life of contentment and prayed that their good works shall not be in vain.