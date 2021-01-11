Nigerian Armed Forces has been commended for rising up to the global challenges of insecurity and for defending our territory.
Their commitment is believed to be the reason Nigeria has not been devastated by insurgency.
Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, gave the commendation in his remarks at the end of the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Government House Chapel, Owerri Imo State.
The governor said reports indicated that in the North East, Nigerian soldiers were winning the war “because the numbers of casualties are going down and the militants are being driven away.”
He also commended wives of the fallen heroes for their resilience, hard work, enterprise and ability to manage their homes irrespective of the fact that the heads of the families lost their lives in the defence of their fatherland.
Governor Uzodimma who emphasised the need to run to God at times like this, enjoined all Imo people in particular and Nigerians in general, to take all their problems to God. He also urged us to ask God Almighty to give us courage to “face our challenges and forgive our shortcomings and make Nigeria to be more united and meaningful place for all to line.”
In his Homily at the service, Rev. Fr. (Brig. Gen.) Charles Iroegbu (rtd) commended the armed forces for the efforts in the past and present towards the defence of our fatherland. He admonished them to live a life of contentment and prayed that their good works shall not be in vain.
Is the fraud nickname Nigeria a nation? Whose nation is the fraud nickname Nigeria? What’s armed forces? We hear people say Igbo nation, Oduduwa nation etc.
People build houses to live in the houses. People protect the houses they built for shelter and are the owners of the houses.
Who built the house nickname Nigeria the so-called armed forces has been dying protecting? Who is the owner of the house nickname Nigeria. Is the house nickname Nigeria a shelter for this territory natives?
The brainwashed animals among this territory natives in the so-called armed forces are told that they’re neutral, their job is to defend the house nickname Nigeria. It is like owner of a house who hired a security guard for his house and told the security guard his job is only to guard the house, as he is not member of the family, do not have rights in the family. Do this territory natives in the so-called armed forces not members of the family who owns the house nickname Nigeria? Don’t they have rights in the affairs of the family who owns the house nickname Nigeria? In other words, the so-called armed forces are hired guards by the owner of the house nickname Nigeria to guard the house nickname Nigeria. They’re not members of the family who owns the house nickname Nigeria, do not have rights in the house nickname Nigeria.
Who then is the owner of the house nickname Nigeria? Owner of the house nickname Nigeria who have rights or sovereignty over the house nickname Nigeria?
More than 99% members of the so-called armed forces are this territory natives. Which means this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory are not the owners of the house nickname Nigeria, do not have rights or sovereignty over the house nickname Nigeria. The owner of the house nickname Nigeria only accommodated them in the house nickname Nigeria as it pleases him, used them as it pleases him. Any who do not accept the conditions should vacate. Is that not the reality?
This territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory are not the ones who established the fraud nickname Nigeria in 1914, are not the ones who built the house nickname Nigeria in 1914. Are not members of the family who owns the house nickname Nigeria, are only accommodated in the house nickname Nigeria as it pleases the owner. The owner of the house nickname Nigeria use some of this territory natives as guards to guard his house nickname Nigeria and nickname them armed forces.
Yes, British bandits violently established the fraud nickname Nigeria in 1914 to use it and steal wealth of this territory natives. The way fulani criminals from Guinea violently established the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates in 1804 to use it and steal wealth of Hausa people etc. of the north. By so doing fulani criminals from Guinea and British bandits hijacked Sovereignty of this territory natives over their God given native lands in which this territory natives in the so-called armed forces are defending the hijacked Sovereignty by fulani criminals from Guinea and British bandits. In other words, this territory natives in the so-called armed forces are working for fulani criminals from Guinea and British bandits. They’re not working for this territory natives- this territory natives they belongs. They’re not working for themselves as this territory natives. They’re just guards hired by their fulani and British masters to guard their house nickname Nigeria. Are this territory natives in the so-called armed forces not the most brainwashed animals on earth? Are the likes of Uzodimma who are politicians among this territory natives not the most political illiterates on earth?
This territory natives who owns the land defeated British bandits in 1960 and drove them away with their flag. We this territory natives of this generation defeated fulani criminals in 2020. We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory are now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states. In other words, we this territory natives who owns the land now have Sovereignty over our God given native lands- we’re now the owner of the six sovereign states.
Natives of the six geopolitical zones must establish interim governments now under their sovereign states with armed forces to defend territorial borders of their sovereign states, fix their lands, economies. Every community, town, city must be fully armed now to defend territorial borders of their sovereign states for existence securities and freedom under their sovereign states.
Any this territory native in the defeated fulani thugs nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join his or her sovereign state, must die in vain with defeated fulani criminals. Defeated fulani thugs nickname military, police etc. must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states.
The way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain, so also must defeated fulani criminals find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive. Only the Sword decides.