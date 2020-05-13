Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commissioned a COVID-19 certified Laboratory Testing Centre in Owerri, the State capital

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the testing Centre, Everight Diagnostics Centre, situated along Okigwe road is a private sector contribution with assistance from the State Government.

The Governor futther explained that the centre will be encouraged to carry out more tests adding that it is more prepared than ever in the fight to stop the deadly disease from being contacted by the people.”

Uzodimma maintained that with the testing centre now in Owerri, Imo people will not bear the huge cost of logistics and other inconveniences taking COVID-19 samples to Abakiliki, Ebonyi State for tests. He added that in two weeks time, the state will be commissioning another of such centres that will be provided by NCDC.

He commended the management of Everight Laboratories for their doggedness in realizing the project, and expressed his profound appreciation to NCDC for their support to ensure that Imo State is adequately prepared to checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Chairman of Everight Laboratories, Mr. Everest Okpara, who is also President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCIMA), thanked Governor Uzodimma for making out time to commission the Centre personally, which goes a long way to show the seriousness he attaches to the protection of life and wellbeing of Imo people.