Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, is to commission a two-kilometre road in Owerri, constructed by Lagos-based business mogul, Alex Mbata.

With the approval of the governor the dual carriageway, with streetlights, has been re-christened Prince Alex Mbata Road.

Uzodimma has expressed delight with the magnanimity of Mbata , who constructed the road and put in place the much-needed public infrastructure that can fast track the development of the state.

Mbata had extended the same gesture to people of his Ngwoma, Obube community in Owerri North, with the construction of a five-km road with asphalt and drainage that runs from Ulakwo to Ngwoma.

He also singlehandedly built places of worship for his people as part of his philanthropic gesture.

The two-kilometre road constructed in Owerri would be the first of its kind in Imo State, which is why the governor decided to commission it.

The Mbata road project is coming at a time the state government is making efforts at re-constructing several roads. Governor Uzodimma had last week during Imo stakeholders’ meeting, said his government was rehabilitating 59 roads across the state.