Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma yesterday took his commissioners unawares and conducted a surprise Coronavirus test on them.

However, the commissioners who were twenty four in number all tested negative for the virus.

The test according to one of the commissioners who do not want his name mentioned initially caused most of them to panic.

He disclosed that the test was conducted before the commencement of the weekly exco meeting last Wednesday at the government house.

According to the source,the governor insisted that the commissioners submit themselves to the Covid-19 test, “else the day’s proceedings with not continue.

“We will not hold our exco meeting untill the commissioners take the test,” Uzodinma had reportedly said.

The development it was gathered forced the shifting of the business of the day from the earlier scheduled 11am, to 1.40pm, with all the commissioners submitting themselves to the Coronavirus test which was conducted by a team of the state Covid-19 committee headed by the commissioner for health, who it was gathered was also tested.

The test results came in on Sunday, with all the twenty four commissioners testing negative.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner for Special Projects, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem described it as evidence of the commitment of Governor Hope Uzodinma at ensuring that the spread of the Coronavirus disease is curtailed and fully checked.

He said, “When the governor gave the order we thought he was joking, but he was serious, and directed the state Commissioner for Health, to ensure that all the commissioners subject themselves to the Covid-19 test.

“As you can see, the governor’s proactive measures is a thing to be commended, and copied by others. Why it not for such measures, we might as well be have been saying something else, as is being witnessed in some other states.

“This is a governor that is determined to protect the health and wellbeing of every citizen, no matter whose ox is gored. Some of us, I must confess, went into panic mode, but realizing that that was leadership by example, and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“I am happy to that I tested negative, and non of my colleagues tested positive; we had a successful executive council meeting afterwards, and we look forward to more of this lesson in leadership by example from our governor.” Ebegbulem said.