Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has congratulated Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his re-election to the office of the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said that Comrade Isiguzo had demonstrated leadership capacity that made it possible for him to win the trust, support and confidence of his colleagues.

Governor Uzodimma also commended delegates for the election for the zeal and orderliness demonstrated during the electoral process, urging the new executive members to use their positions and talents to serve the union.

