From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratuled Mr Chris Njoku, the state correspondent of the Nation Newspapers, for his successful election as the new chairman of the state correspondents Chapel, in a keenly contested elections held on Thursday, in Owerri.

The State commissioner for information and strategy Hon Declan Emelumba, in a statement yesterday said: “His Excellency the Executive Governor of Imo State, Dist Sen Hope Uzodimma, has asked me to extend his warm congratulations to you for your successful election as the chairman of the correspondents Chapel in Imo State. He wishes you a successful tenure”

The statement also urged the new chairman and his team to strive to ensure that Correspondents in the state maintain the best traditions of journalism practice in the discharge of their duties.

The commissioner assured that the state government will do all it can to encourage the correspondents to be at their professional best in carrying out their duties.