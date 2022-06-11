Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded Presidential primaries for the 2023 general election held in Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma said by Tinubu’s emergence and victory he has demonstrated strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity as one of the founding members of the APC, noting that Tinubu’s huge support and contributions over the years towards the growth and development of the party in particular and the nation’s democracy at large cannot be over emphasised.

In a statement personally signed by Governor Uzodimma in his capacity as the Chairman, APC Special Convention /Presidential Primaries 2022, he also said that by Tinubu’s victory the Party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and to upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries that saw to the emergence of Tinubu.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his “sterling leadership qualities that have given rise to a worthy successor in Tinubu who will continue with the good works of Mr. President.”

He also thanked the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team for providing an enabling environment that resulted in the party holding a free, fair and credible Presidential Primaries.

“By this victory we are confident that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential elections and other elections at all levels.

