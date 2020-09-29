Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The federal High court sitting In Abuja has affirmed the candidacy of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as it dismisses the suit filed by Mr Kingdom Okere of the Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) .

In dismissing the suit Justice Okon Abang held that the Supreme Court has already decided on the suit.

Justice Abang also fined Mr Okere 500,000 naira to be paid the Governor Hope Uzodimma and the two other defendants each bringing it to a total of 1,500,000.